Italy serves as Azerbaijan’s strategic gateway to EU’s multi-million market - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Italy, as a reliable partner, could become one of Azerbaijan's main routes to the Mediterranean basin and the market of 500 million consumers in the European Union (EU), the Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, held today in Baku.

According to him, one of the main goals of the commission is to expand investment and business opportunities in both Italy and Azerbaijan:

"At the same time, both countries have a strategic approach to projects for the development of transport infrastructure and the further development of economic, cultural, and interpersonal ties. Italy, as a reliable partner, can become one of Azerbaijan's main routes to the Mediterranean basin and the market of 500 million consumers in the EU.''