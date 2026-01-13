Turkish Airlines wings back to Iran, resuming flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Turkish Airlines is resuming flights to Iran today, Ramin Kashef-Azar, CEO of Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, Turkish AJet Airlines will also resume flights to Iran starting on January 14.

Kashef-Azar noted that Qatar Airways has also resumed flights to Iran.

The airport official noted that UAE airlines are continuing flights to Iran.

The protests, which began in late December, were largely sparked by the steep depreciation of the national currency, rising inflation, and a range of other economic challenges. Although casualty reports have emerged, the precise figures remain unverified.

As the protests intensify, several foreign airlines have suspended their flights to Iran.

