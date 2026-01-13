President Ilham Aliyev reviews Master Plan of Aghdara city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. On January 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev examined the Master Plan for the city of Aghdara, Trend reports.

Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, briefed the Head of State on the Master Plan.

According to the plan, the city’s residential area will be expanded from 444 hectares to 522 hectares. The city's population is projected to reach 14,000 people over a 20-year perspective period. The conceptual scheme of the Master Plan includes a city center, individual and low-density residential areas, as well as multifunctional and public-business zones. Additionally, plans are in place to establish a terrace park, a riverside boulevard, and agrotourism, industrial, and logistics zones. Alongside the Master Plan, detailed solutions have been developed for the initial stage of Aghdara's reconstruction, which envisions a total housing fund of 420,000 square meters and the construction of an 80-bed hospital, five schools with a capacity of 2,520 students, five kindergartens for 840 children, and a vocational school. In the first phase, a 104-hectare city center will be developed, making it possible for 3,590 people to reside in the city by 2030, where the road and street network will span 46.8 kilometers and bicycle lanes will reach 10 kilometers in length. Furthermore, within the framework of the project, architectural designs for both public and residential buildings have already been finalized.

After reviewing the Master Plan, the Head of State provided relevant instructions and directives.

Following the review, residential buildings intended for the military personnel of the Ministry of Defense were commissioned in Aghdara.

Repair and restoration work has been carried out on a total of three buildings for the military personnel of the Ministry of Defense in Aghdara. Of the 72 apartments in these four- and five-story buildings, 8 are one-room, 36 are two-room, 24 are three-room, and 4 are four-room units. Every condition has been created here for the comfortable living and effective organization of leisure time for the servicemen and their families; the apartments are fully equipped with water, gas, electricity, and internet, as well as furniture sets. Extensive landscaping has also been conducted around the buildings, with new greenery planted and dedicated corners created for the residents' relaxation.

