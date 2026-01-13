Iran stands firm against foreign interference, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Iran has the will to protect its independence, sovereignty, and security in the face of foreign interference, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a phone conversation with Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar today, Trend reports.

Araghchi briefed on the recent events in Iran and the violent outcome of the protests by rioters.

The ministers exchanged perspectives on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international matters.

The discussions also covered a range of mutual interests, including economic, trade, and cultural issues, with an emphasis on fostering deeper cooperation between the two neighboring nations. Both parties underscored the importance of sustaining joint efforts to advance these areas.

The protests, which began in late December, were primarily sparked by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, rising inflation, and other economic hardships. Although casualty figures have been circulating, the exact numbers remain undisclosed.