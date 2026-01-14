Uzbekistan rolls out new chemical production project

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. Uzbekistan has implemented a project to establish the production of cyanide salts in the Navoiy region by the joint venture CONTINAZ, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade.

The project is being carried out in two stages. The first stage, implemented in 2025, involved investments totaling $88.2 million and included the construction of core production facilities and the installation of key technological equipment.

The second stage, also implemented in 2025, focused on expanding and optimizing production using existing infrastructure. Investments under this stage amounted to $40 million.

Overall, the project has established an annual production capacity of 24,000 tons. Its implementation is expected to optimize capital expenditures, accelerate commissioning timelines, and improve production efficiency, ensuring the stable development of cyanide salt production in the region.