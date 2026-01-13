China’s Envision Energy set to boost Kazakhstan’s battery storage industry

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 13. Samruk-Kazyna Invest and China's Envision Energy have agreed to localize the production of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

The parties signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit 2026, held from January 13 to 15 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The agreement is aimed at elaborating a project to localize and establish the production of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Kazakhstan. Under the JDA, the sides will jointly assess the project’s technical, investment, and organizational parameters, as well as consider potential cooperation models.

The project is viewed as an important step toward strengthening Kazakhstan’s industrial base in green energy, improving the reliability of the national power system, and developing export-oriented production with access to neighboring markets.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, the country currently operates 162 renewable energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 3.5 gigawatts. This includes 67 wind power plants, 49 solar power plants, 43 hydropower plants, and 3 biogas power plants.

By the end of 2025, the share of “clean” generation reached 7%, reflecting positive progress toward a sustainable energy balance. For comparison, in 2024, the share of renewable energy accounted for 6.43% of the country’s total electricity production.

In 2025, nine new renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 503 MW were commissioned, including five wind power plants totaling 387 MW, three solar power plants totaling 90 MW, and one hydropower plant with 26 MW.