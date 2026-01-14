BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The global financial landscape is seeing a transformation in the way a central bank interfaces with its citizens. In this scenario, the PBOC has graduated the digital yuan, or e-CNY, from a mere digital banknote, or M0, into a fully functional digital deposit, or M1+. Effective since the start of the year, this means the currency has transitioned into the Deposit Currency 2.0 era, meaning the clear inclusion of the currency into the balance sheets of commercial banks.

The shift is a strategic response to the stagnation of earlier pilots. By authorizing commercial banks to pay interest on e-CNY wallets at demand deposit rates, Beijing has resolved the opportunity cost problem that previously favored private platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay. As of this month, the digital yuan is no longer just a payment tool; it is a yielding asset.

Data from late 2025 shows that the number of transactions that the system processed before the end of the year reached 3.5 billion, with a total value of 16.7 trillion yuan, or $2.38 billion. The fact that the PBOC has converted these into liabilities that generate interest means that the money is being repatriated back into the banking sector, and consequently, the money that China Construction Bank (CCB) uses for loans is now subject to the state’s monitoring.

Under the framework of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), the e-CNY has become the world’s first large-scale programmable currency. This isn't just about digitizing money—it's about smart distribution.

The government is now utilizing smart contracts to ensure state grants reach their intended targets with surgical precision. Agricultural subsidies are hard-coded to be spendable only on authorized categories like seeds or fertilizers. Early January 2026 metrics suggest this programmable logic has already reduced administrative leakage and misappropriation in rural social programs by an estimated 22%.

To combat sluggish demand, the PBOC recently piloted expiring currency—injecting 50 billion e-CNY ($7.13 billion) into low-income households with a 30-day usage window. Data indicates 94% of these funds were utilized within the first seven days, bypassing the traditional "liquidity trap" of high household savings.

While China pursues a fiat-based, interest-bearing model, its neighbors are defining digital value through different approaches. But what Kyrgyzstan has recently launched, and which deviates vastly from the notion of what China might be aiming for, is USDKG, which is the gold-backed sovereign stablecoin. It started with an issue of $50.1 million and the backing of an audited gold reserve of 376 kilograms.

Meanwhile, in Russia, the Digital Ruble has proceeded to full budgetary implementation. Just like the e-CNY, the emphasis in the Moscow project lies in labeled money, aimed at tracing governmental expenditures to cut out corruption, although without the retail interest-bearing component of the Chinese version.

Where technical maturity is concerned, it is evident that this is far more pronounced in the case of Hong Kong. While CCB is teaching its citizens in Hong Kong how to handle Type 4 anonymous wallets that are interoperable with the Faster Payment System of local structures, annual transaction amounts are limited to not more than 50,000 yuan ($7,132). For the "Big Four" banks, the e-CNY is now integral to their deposit-gathering strategy, helping further solidify Hong Kong's standing as a digital asset hub.

The 2026 data confirms the technology’s immense efficiency, but it underscores a significant trade-off in financial autonomy.

The international community still has mixed views on the effects of such centralized and virtual assets. Supporters of the Chinese and Kyrgyz models point to the immense gains in financial transparency and the reduction of transaction costs for small businesses. They argue that a programmable, interest-bearing currency is the ultimate tool for a modern state to manage economic crises. Conversely, critics and Western observers raise significant concerns regarding financial privacy. The ability to monitor transactions in real-time and dictate exactly what a citizen can buy creates a level of state oversight that has no precedent. The debate is no longer about whether the technology works, but rather about the trade-off between economic efficiency and personal autonomy.

China has successfully turned the e-CNY from a digital experiment into a cornerstone of its economic survival strategy for the late 2020s. By blending the features of cash, deposits, and policy instruments, Beijing is attempting to create a "frictionless" economy. Whether this interest-bearing, programmable model becomes a global blueprint or remains a unique feature of the Chinese administrative state will be the defining economic story of the decade.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel