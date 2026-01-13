Turkmenistan and UN discuss vision for University of Peace and Neutrality

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov discussed the country’s initiative to establish a University of Peace and Neutrality with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, Kaha Imnadze, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The meeting, held on January 12 in Ashgabat, provided an opportunity for both parties to assess the UN Regional Centre’s activities over the past year and to outline future steps for 2026. These discussions focused on enhancing programmatic and project-based cooperation across all five Central Asian nations, as well as reinforcing the strategic partnership between Ashgabat and the UN.

The proposal to establish the University in collaboration with the UN was introduced by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during the International Forum in Ashgabat on December 12, 2025. The forum, which commemorated the International Year of Peace and Trust, International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, saw widespread support for the initiative. The plan was subsequently incorporated into the Ashgabat Declaration, which was circulated as an official document at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.