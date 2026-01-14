Iran responds to oil revenue concerns, explains trustees’ crucial role

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Asset-managing parties (known as trustees) are part of Iran’s oil sales process, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad told reporters following a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

Paknejad noted that trustees have played a role in Iran’s oil sales for many years.

Commenting on claims that asset managers do not bring oil revenues back into the country, the Iranian minister stated that trustees do, in fact, repatriate oil revenues. “When the customer receives the oil, guarantees are provided, and all stages of the oil sales process are carried out,” Paknejad said.