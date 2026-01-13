Uzbekistan steams ahead with Trans-Afghan Railway Project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 13. Uzbekistan has resolved key organizational issues related to the Trans-Afghan railway project, and work is currently underway to develop the project’s feasibility study, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

According to information, the active construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway continues as part of ongoing efforts to bolster the country’s transit capacity.

In the realm of international road transport, Uzbekistan has introduced an E-permit system in collaboration with Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. This initiative aims to streamline cross-border transportation and enhance logistical efficiency.

Additionally, 24 transport and logistics centers across the country have been designated as international dry ports, further solidifying Uzbekistan’s position as a key regional transport and logistics hub.

Earlier in July, the inaugural meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan took place in Kabul, during which a framework intergovernmental agreement was signed. This agreement set the groundwork for a feasibility study (FS) to assess the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan Trans-Afghan Railway Project.

Under the terms of the trilateral agreement, the proposed 573-kilometer railway will connect Termez (Uzbekistan) to Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar (Afghanistan), extending to Kharlachi (Pakistan). Once completed, the corridor is anticipated to handle up to 20 million tonnes of freight annually, significantly reducing both transportation costs and transit times.