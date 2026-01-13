KazTransOil completes infrastructure upgrades at Mangistau oil pumping stations
KazTransOil has completed infrastructure projects at the Zhetibay and Karazhanbas oil pumping stations in Mangistau region to reduce environmental risks and enhance operational safety.
