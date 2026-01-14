Azerbaijan counts houses for upcoming renovation in Aghdara's Chapar village

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, January 14. As many as 23 houses are scheduled for renovation in Chapar village of the Aghdara district during this year, Afat Telmangizi, spokesperson for the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to her, currently, there are 104 private houses in Chapar. Of these, 41 are beyond repair, while 63 are partially usable.

"As many as 40 houses have been fully commissioned. Initially, 26 families (96 people) have already returned to the village," she said.

Telmangizi noted that considerable work has been completed to address social needs.

"Three existing transformers and power lines have been rehabilitated, new electricity, natural gas, and communications lines have been installed, a modern water supply network has been created, and water reservoirs have been restored. Approximately six kilometers of internal village roads have been fully rebuilt. A newly landscaped park will soon be made available for residents' use.

Chapar village is situated in the Imarat Garvand administrative territorial unit of Aghdara district, on the southeastern slopes of the Karabakh mountain range. It's home to historical fortresses and temple architectural monuments. The village was liberated from occupation following the anti-terror measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in 2023.

