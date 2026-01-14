Azerbaijan set to breathe new life into more houses in Childiran village

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, January 14. An additional 30 houses are planned to be renovated this year in Childiran village of the Aghdara district, Afat Telmangizi, spokesperson of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told reporters today, Trend reports.

She recalled that the village had been occupied for a long time, and the occupation ended following the anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in September 2023.

The official highlighted that prior to the occupation, the local population had primarily engaged in animal husbandry and agriculture. The village had once been home to essential public services, including a school, a cultural house, a library, and a medical station. Additionally, the area is renowned for its rich historical heritage, hosting the 12th-century "Albanian Temple" and the 13th-century "Red Temple" architectural monuments.

The village consists of 177 private homes, of which 69 were found to be beyond repair, while 108 were partially salvageable. To date, 28 homes have been fully restored and are ready for habitation, with plans in place to restore an additional 30 homes within this year. As of now, 13 families, comprising 48 individuals, have already returned to the village.

Restoration efforts have included the repair of two existing transformers, as well as the complete restoration of power and gas lines. New electricity, gas, and communication infrastructure have been installed, while a water pump has been commissioned, and water reservoirs with a total capacity of 190 cubic meters have been cleaned. Additionally, a sub-artesian well has been repaired. The restoration also extended to 8.4 kilometers of internal village roads, and a new park has been established for the benefit of residents.

"The restoration work is progressing rapidly to ensure the full renovation of the village and the establishment of a comfortable living environment for its inhabitants. The return of the population and the revitalization of the social infrastructure remain our top priorities," Telmangizi concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel