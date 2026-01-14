Azercell introduces “Premium” subscription for SMSRadar service

Vehicle owners can now benefit from the “Premium” subscription of the SMSRadar service. Through a single, user-friendly platform, drivers can access more detailed and well-structured information about their vehicles.

SMSRadar Premium enables users to monitor vehicle registration and insurance details, track fines, and review any active restrictions related to their driving licenses. The service also offers access to free trial exams, as well as a dedicated Q&A section.

Subscribers can activate the service by texting ‘P’ to 5666. The monthly subscription fee for SMSRadar Premium is 1 AZN.

The SMSRadar app is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.