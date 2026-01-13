Uzbekistan greenlights abolition of Samarkand district

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 13. The Legislative Chamber (lower house of Uzbekistan's bicameral parliament), of the Oliy Majlis, has approved a draft resolution on the dissolution of the Samarkand district, Trend reports via the Chamber.

The decision was made as part of a strategic initiative aimed at transforming Samarkand into a “million-plus city.” This plan focuses on the development of modern residential and commercial facilities to address the growing housing demands of the population while fostering a comfortable urban environment through extensive infrastructure upgrades.

As per the draft resolution, significant portions of land will be incorporated into Samarkand. These include 1,410.6 hectares from the Akdarya district, 1,242.3 hectares from the Pastdargom district, 13,308 hectares from the recently abolished Samarkand district, and 1,265.6 hectares from the Taylak district.

In parallel, 518 hectares of Samarkand's land will be reassigned to the Pastdargom district, along with 1,551 hectares of the former Samarkand district. Furthermore, 28,295 hectares of the Samarkand district territory will be transferred to the Taylak district. Importantly, the land-use classifications will remain unchanged following these territorial shifts.

These boundary modifications will result in a significant expansion of Samarkand's geographical area, which will increase from 11,800 hectares to 28,900 hectares. Consequently, the city's population is projected to rise from 604,000 to 882,000 residents.