Trump threatens Iran with very strong action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to "take very strong action" if Iranian authorities begin hanging anti-government protesters this week, Trend reports.

"We will take very strong action. If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action," Trump told "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil during an exclusive network interview in Dearborn, Michigan, airing Tuesday night.

During the interview, Trump reiterated that "there's a lot of help on the way" for Iranian citizens, saying it's being offered in "different forms," including economic assistance.