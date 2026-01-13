Uzbekistan clarifies structure of enterprises by sector
Photo: National Statistics Committee
As of January 2026, Uzbekistan had nearly 475,000 enterprises, with trade, industry, and agriculture leading the country’s economic landscape, highlighting the growing diversity of its business sector.
