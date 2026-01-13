Azerbaijan discloses cost of residential quarter construction project in its Zangilan
A project to build the 2nd residential neighborhood in Zangilan city is underway, with work already started by the relevant service. The agency is currently selecting a construction company for the project. In 2026, significant funds are allocated for the reconstruction of the liberated territories.
