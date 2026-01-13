Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss improving migration legislation framework

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed ongoing efforts to improve the legislative framework in the migration area, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between representatives of Turkmenistan’s State Migration Service and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Türkiye, Ahmet Demirok.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state of cooperation and outlined priorities for further interaction, emphasizing that migration issues remain a key element of interstate trust. Particular attention was given to regular high-level contacts, and the sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation, business relations, tourism, and humanitarian exchanges.

Earlier, the Turkish company Mosaic Visa was appointed as the official operator for processing Turkish visa applications from Turkmen citizens, taking over from Gateway International, which has discontinued its operations in the country.

