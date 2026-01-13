Azerbaijan sees agreement with Armenia in U.S. as landmark achievement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Joint Declaration signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia in the U.S. is an important political achievement that serves the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and a new stage of regional cooperation, the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the swearing-in ceremony of young lawyers recently admitted to the prosecutor's office.

Aliyev noted that the meeting held in the U.S. on August 8, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the President of the U.S., was a decisive step in ensuring long-term stability and security in the region:

"This meeting once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace agenda and its principled position in the international arena. The Joint Declaration signed following the meeting, and the initialed text of the “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations” between Azerbaijan and Armenia are important political achievements that serve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country and a new stage of regional cooperation," he noted.

On August 8 in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”.