U.S. Secretary of State comments on framework document inked with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on the joint statement of the heads of foreign diplomacy of Armenia and the U.S. on the framework document for the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity project on his official X page, Trend reports.

"Today, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and I announced the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) Implementation Framework. It builds on the commitments of US President Donald Trump’s historic peace summit just five months ago between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Rubio said.

According to him, the TRIPP will unlock the South Caucasus’ potential in trade, transit, and energy flows—boosting prosperity and security throughout the region.

On January 14, the Armenian Foreign Ministry published the agreement signed between Armenia and the U.S. on the implementation of the TRIPP project. Mirzoyan and Rubio met in Washington and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project. The published document was assessed as a new step towards fulfilling the commitments made at the White House on August 8, 2025, to support the establishment of a sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

The joint statement of Mirzoyan and Rubio said that Armenia intends to approve and support the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, which will be responsible for the development of the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the right to implement the project for an initial period of 49 years. Yerevan plans to offer Washington 74% of the shares of TRIPP Development Company, while retaining 26%.

On August 8, in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel