European companies run into OSCE projects to develop green ports in Caspian region

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. RINA, a global engineering consulting, inspection, and certification group, and HPC Hamburg Port Consulting, a leading consultancy for ports, terminals, and logistics with strong expertise in sustainable digitalization and intermodal rail operations, have received a five-year contract as part of the OSCE project "Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region", Trend reports via the German port and logistics company HHLA (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG).

The Office of the Co‑ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) launched the green ports project to help a select number of ports in the Caspian and Black Sea—Baku in Azerbaijan, Aktau and Kuryk in Kazakhstan, Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan, and Batumi in Georgia—manage rising transit demand while enhancing sustainability.

"The project aims to reduce the environmental footprint of transportation by adopting renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, digital innovation, and connectivity technologies, and advancing climate action," the company said.

The project also includes a specific gender‑equality component, ensuring the expansion of opportunities for women in the said area.

According to the company, the third phase of the project builds on the outcomes of previous stages and introduces a five-pillar framework covering renewable energy integration, climate resilience, digital monitoring systems, gender equality, and training—reinforced by regional cooperation.

Over the five-year program, RINA and HPC will support the OSCE in providing each port with tailored analyses and action plans to advance low-carbon operations and environmental monitoring, alongside technical specifications for pilot investments and institutional strengthening measures.

"Key workstreams include feasibility studies for renewable energy and climate adaptation, the design of environmental monitoring and digital systems, the implementation of gender-responsive policies, and a training program combining online courses with a study visit to leading European ports.

By coordinating these efforts across multiple countries, the project fosters cooperation between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Georgia, helping to align national port strategies and strengthen resilience across the Middle Corridor," the company explained.

By the end of the project, the ports will have access to climate and energy-transition roadmaps, technical blueprints for pilot projects, and enhanced institutional capacity to implement sustainable port management practices.

The company stressed that the project will also establish a cross-country cooperation platform among the participating ports to maintain the exchange of knowledge and ensure that green and digital transformation remains a shared regional goal.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel