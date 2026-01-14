Kazakhstan Railways boosts grain shipments to Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 14. In 2025, grain shipments via Kazakhstan Railways (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy) to Azerbaijan tripled compared to 2024, Trend reports via the company.

The company also noted a 69% increase in shipments to Iran and a 63% rise to Afghanistan. Grain transport to the Baltic countries surged sixfold, surpassing 800,000 tons, while shipments to Black Sea and Baltic ports grew by 49% and 67%, respectively.

Additionally, domestic grain transportation in Kazakhstan rose by 26%, exceeding 3.3 million tons. The volume of shipments to Central Asia also saw significant growth: a twofold increase to Kyrgyzstan, a 12% rise to Tajikistan, reaching 1.4 million tons, and a 32% jump to Uzbekistan, reaching 4.5 million tons.

In total, KTZ’s grain transport volume for 2025 exceeded 14.3 million tons, marking a 31% increase from 2024. Exports accounted for 11 million tons, a 33% rise year-on-year. These figures, the company said, represent the highest recorded in the past decade.