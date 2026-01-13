Azerbaijan's Gabala prepares to host Winter Fairy Tale music festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Winter Tale International Music Festival will be held in Azerbaijan's Gabala on February 5-8, Trend reports.

The event, organized by the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli and supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, and Gilan Holding, will take place for the second time. This project continues the tradition of the Gabala International Music Festival, which has been held annually since 2009, bringing together music lovers.

During the festival, a colorful program will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala, including a concert dedicated to the memory of Gara Garayev, vocal performances, chamber instrumental music evenings, a flamenco-jazz music night, and solo performances.

Audiences will have the opportunity to listen to beloved works by Azerbaijani and world composers.

The performers will include:

People's Artists of Azerbaijan – Farhad Badalbayli, Murad Adigozalzade, Honored Artists – Afag Abbasova, Eyyub Guliyev, Emil Afrasiyab, laureates of national and international competitions – Aysun Mahmudova, Azer-Rza, Aytaj Shikhaliyeva, Hasan Bilalov, Ibrahim Babayev, Mahir Taghizade, Nijat Aslanov, Ruslan Huseynov, music collectives including the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State String Quartet, and special guests from Spain – Cristina Cazorla, Javier Moreno, Andrés Barrios.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel