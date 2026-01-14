New Year lottery continues: nearly 3 000 000 Birbank clients have a chance to win an apartment

There is very little time left until the end of the Birbank New Year lottery. Almost 3 000 000 Birbank clients already have the chance to win the main prize, an apartment, as well as thousands of other valuable gifts. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of this opportunity.

To participate in the lottery, which runs from November 17, 2025 to January 31, 2026, it is enough to make payments using Birbank Debit, Birbank Installment, or Birbank Star cards.

A total of 10 000 winners will be selected during the lottery. 9 participants will win an iPhone 17 Pro, 20 people will receive an Apple Watch SE2, 40 participants will get AirPods Pro, 30 people will win a travel package worth 500 AZN, and 9 900 participants will receive bonuses in various amounts. The super prize of the lottery is an apartment located in the Park Lane residential complex in Sea Breeze, which will be awarded to one winner.

No registration is required to participate in the lottery. Tickets are assigned automatically for eligible transactions, and clients can track their tickets in the Birbank mobile app in the New Year lottery section. The more payments you make, the higher your chances of winning.

Birbank clients can also increase the number of their tickets by completing tasks within the mobile app. To do this, users should open the From Us to You section in the Birbank app and select the New Year Lottery. There, participants will find tasks that award additional tickets. Shopping at Birmarket increases the number of tickets tenfold. All Azerbaijani citizens aged 18 and above can take part in the lottery. Each customer can win only once.

Winners will be selected on 23 February 2026 through a live broadcast on Birbank’s official social media channels, using a random draw.

More information is available at www.b-b.az/nylpr.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 115 branches and 50 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit Birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.