Azercell launches new roaming internet packages

The mobile operator offers seamless connectivity beyond borders

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has expanded its roaming portfolio with updated internet packages designed to better meet subscribers’ needs. These cost-efficient offers allow customers to stay connected outside Azerbaijan, ensuring uninterrupted communication and supporting both personal and professional activities during international travel, enhancing the overall roaming experience.

As the mobile operator with the most extensive roaming coverage in the local market, Azercell offers roaming internet packages with data volumes of 500 MB, 2 GB, 5 GB, and 10 GB.

For short-term trips, the 500 MB roaming package is available for AZN 10 with a 3-day validity period, while the 2 GB package is priced at AZN 25 and valid for 10 days. For longer stays and higher data consumption, subscribers can opt for the 5 GB package valid for 30 days at AZN 50, or the 10 GB package with the same validity period priced at AZN 75.

The updated roaming packages are available across the networks of 260 mobile operators in more than 100 countries, with the coverage list being updated regularly.

More detailed information about the roaming internet packages is available on Azercell’s official website.