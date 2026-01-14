Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

IPU Executive Committee 298th Session underway in Doha with participation of Azerbaijani representative (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 14 January 2026 13:38 (UTC +04:00)
IPU Executive Committee 298th Session underway in Doha with participation of Azerbaijani representative (PHOTO)
Photo: IPU

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. At the request of Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sevil Mikayilova attended the 298th session of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Trend reports.

The event is hosted by the State of Qatar, represented by the Shura Council on January 13-14.

The meeting covered a range of agenda items, including an assessment of progress in implementing the Union’s current strategy, the overall direction for the next five-year strategy, and various organizational and parliamentary matters aimed at strengthening IPU’s role and improving the effectiveness of its mechanisms.

IPU Executive Committee 298th Session underway in Doha with participation of Azerbaijani representative (PHOTO)
IPU Executive Committee 298th Session underway in Doha with participation of Azerbaijani representative (PHOTO)
IPU Executive Committee 298th Session underway in Doha with participation of Azerbaijani representative (PHOTO)
IPU Executive Committee 298th Session underway in Doha with participation of Azerbaijani representative (PHOTO)
IPU Executive Committee 298th Session underway in Doha with participation of Azerbaijani representative (PHOTO)
IPU Executive Committee 298th Session underway in Doha with participation of Azerbaijani representative (PHOTO)
IPU Executive Committee 298th Session underway in Doha with participation of Azerbaijani representative (PHOTO)
IPU Executive Committee 298th Session underway in Doha with participation of Azerbaijani representative (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more