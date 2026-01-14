IPU Executive Committee 298th Session underway in Doha with participation of Azerbaijani representative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. At the request of Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sevil Mikayilova attended the 298th session of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Trend reports.

The event is hosted by the State of Qatar, represented by the Shura Council on January 13-14.

The meeting covered a range of agenda items, including an assessment of progress in implementing the Union’s current strategy, the overall direction for the next five-year strategy, and various organizational and parliamentary matters aimed at strengthening IPU’s role and improving the effectiveness of its mechanisms.