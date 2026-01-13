Iran urges Germany to stop interference in regional issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Germany should end its unlawful interference in the region, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to him, when terrorists kill civilians and police officers in Iran, Germany declares that violence is an expression of weakness.

Araghchi noted that when Israel bombed homes and businesses in Iran last year, Germany supported those steps, and Iranian citizens recall this.

The protests, which began in late December in Iran, were primarily driven by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, rising inflation, and a range of economic challenges. While casualty figures have been circulating, the exact numbers remain unverified.

Since January 8, internet access has been restricted across Iran amid the protests.

