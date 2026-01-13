Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenia, U.S. approve joint statement on framework for TRIPP implementation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks in Washington, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the meeting Mirzoyan and Rubio discussed the progress in implementing the agreements reached at the Washington Peace Summit on August 8, 2025. Both sides emphasized the importance of further institutionalizing the peace process between Baku and Yerevan and reviewed specific steps in this direction.

Following the talks, the Armenian foreign minister and the U.S. secretary of state approved a joint statement on a framework agreement between the two countries for the implementation of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) project.

