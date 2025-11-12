Serbia, Denmark discuss regional and EU integration issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Damjan Jović, met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Serbia, Pernille Daler Kardel, Trend reports.

They discussed key issues in the domain of bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed the need for exchanges of visits at high and highest levels. The meeting confirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on current regional and global issues, as well as on Serbia’s European integration process, particularly in the context of Denmark’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.