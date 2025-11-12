Azerbaijan, Bangladesh engage in talks to strengthen bilateral co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. On November 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Azerbaijan Amanul Haq, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh.

The parties emphasized the development of relations between the countries based on friendship and mutual respect, as well as mutual support within international organizations, in particular the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the D-8, which was welcomed. In particular, it was noted that there is broad potential for developing cooperation in the economic, trade, energy, educational, and cultural spheres.

The engagement at the leadership level, including the participation of Bangladesh’s Senior Advisor Muhammad Yunus, head of the transitional government, in the COP29 conference, was positively acknowledged. Emphasis was placed on the extensive prospects for cooperation within the frameworks of the upcoming summits of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, both scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan next year, as well as the UN World Forum of Cities.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, including intensifying high-level contacts and deepening cooperation in international platforms.