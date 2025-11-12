Yelo Bank marks Victory Day with social campaign in Khojavend (PHOTO)

Victory Day is a day of honor and pride for our nation. On this historic occasion, Yelo Bank organized a social campaign in the Khojavend district to support the families of our heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Second Karabakh War.



As part of the campaign, together with the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, Bank representatives visited the mothers of martyrs and presented them with holiday gifts. This gesture once again shows that the families of our heroes will always hold a special place in the hearts and memory of our people.



Supporting the families of martyrs, standing by them, and sharing the joy of this holiday is our common duty. Today, the opportunity to celebrate Victory Day on our native lands has become possible thanks to the courage and sacrifice of our heroes.



We sincerely congratulate our entire nation on the 5th anniversary of Victory!



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!