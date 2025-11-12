Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund's expenditures grow in 10M2025
Azerbaijan’s SSPF revenues reached 6.6 billion manat ($3.89 billion) in the first ten months of 2025, six percent above forecasts. Mandatory social insurance contributions grew eight percent to 5.2 billion manat ($3.08 billion). Expenditures rose nine percent year-on-year, totaling 6.26 billion manat ($3.68 billion).
