Kyrgyzstan boosts Bishkek-Osh highway project with hydropower expansion

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 12. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended Resolution No. 421 of July 16, 2025, adding a new energy component to the alternative tunnel construction project on the Bishkek–Osh highway, Trend reports via the cabinet.

Under the updated resolution, two small hydroelectric power plants - Karakol Zapadnaya and Sokuluk Yuzhnaya - will be built as part of the project. The new facilities are expected to supply electricity for construction activities and promote the development of renewable energy in the country.

The Green Energy Fund under the Cabinet of Ministers has been designated as the implementing agency responsible for carrying out the energy component in accordance with national legislation. The resolution will enter into force seven days after its official publication.