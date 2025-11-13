UK exports to Kyrgyzstan surge driven by services

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 13. UK exports to Kyrgyzstan reached $132.4 million in the four quarters ending Q2 2025, up 83.6 percent, or $60.3 million, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Data obtained by Trend from the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) shows a trade in services surplus of $41.9 million, up from a $3.9 million deficit in the four quarters ending Q2 2024.

Meanwhile, the UK continued to experience a goods trade deficit of $18.3 million, improving from a $51.1 million deficit the previous year.