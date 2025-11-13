Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

UK exports to Kyrgyzstan surge driven by services

Economy Materials 13 November 2025 07:01 (UTC +04:00)
UK exports to Kyrgyzstan surge driven by services

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 13. UK exports to Kyrgyzstan reached $132.4 million in the four quarters ending Q2 2025, up 83.6 percent, or $60.3 million, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Data obtained by Trend from the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) shows a trade in services surplus of $41.9 million, up from a $3.9 million deficit in the four quarters ending Q2 2024.

Meanwhile, the UK continued to experience a goods trade deficit of $18.3 million, improving from a $51.1 million deficit the previous year.

Export Type Value (Q2 2025) Share of Total Exports Change from Q2 2024
Goods $68.2 million 51.5 percent ▲ 23.8 percent (+$13.1 million)
Services $64.2 million 48.5 percent ▲ 276.9 percent (+$47.2 million)

The significant uptick in services exports underscores the escalating demand for UK proficiency and the financial and professional service sectors within the Kyrgyzstan market.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more