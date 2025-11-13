UK exports to Kyrgyzstan surge driven by services

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 13. UK exports to Kyrgyzstan reached $132.4 million in the four quarters ending Q2 2025, up 83.6 percent, or $60.3 million, compared with the same period a year earlier.
Data obtained by Trend from the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) shows a trade in services surplus of $41.9 million, up from a $3.9 million deficit in the four quarters ending Q2 2024.
Meanwhile, the UK continued to experience a goods trade deficit of $18.3 million, improving from a $51.1 million deficit the previous year.
|Export Type
|Value (Q2 2025)
|Share of Total Exports
|Change from Q2 2024
|Goods
|$68.2 million
|51.5 percent
|▲ 23.8 percent (+$13.1 million)
|Services
|$64.2 million
|48.5 percent
|▲ 276.9 percent (+$47.2 million)
The significant uptick in services exports underscores the escalating demand for UK proficiency and the financial and professional service sectors within the Kyrgyzstan market.