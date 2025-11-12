Estonia and Israel explore ways to deepen defense partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. On November 10, Hanno Pevkur, Estonia’s Defense Minister, engaged in discussions with visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar regarding the expansion of bilateral defense cooperation, Trend reports via the Estonian MoD.

“Like Estonia, Israel is a small country in both population and territory, yet over the decades it has built a very strong defense force based on a reserve system and a highly capable defense industry. Estonia has much to learn from Israel, and we also have valuable experience to share to strengthen both nations’ defense capabilities,” said Minister Pevkur.

Estonian minister added that Israel is already an important defense partner for Estonia.

“We have acquired key weapons systems from Israel, including machine guns, naval and anti-tank missiles, and air-to-ground munitions. In addition, we see numerous promising new opportunities for cooperation between Estonian and Israeli defense industry companies, further enhancing Estonia’s national defense capacity,” Pevkur added.