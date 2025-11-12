Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Estonia and Israel explore ways to deepen defense partnership

Photo: MoD Estonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. On November 10, Hanno Pevkur, Estonia’s Defense Minister, engaged in discussions with visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar regarding the expansion of bilateral defense cooperation, Trend reports via the Estonian MoD.

“Like Estonia, Israel is a small country in both population and territory, yet over the decades it has built a very strong defense force based on a reserve system and a highly capable defense industry. Estonia has much to learn from Israel, and we also have valuable experience to share to strengthen both nations’ defense capabilities,” said Minister Pevkur.

Estonian minister added that Israel is already an important defense partner for Estonia.

“We have acquired key weapons systems from Israel, including machine guns, naval and anti-tank missiles, and air-to-ground munitions. In addition, we see numerous promising new opportunities for cooperation between Estonian and Israeli defense industry companies, further enhancing Estonia’s national defense capacity,” Pevkur added.

During his visit to Estonia, Foreign Minister Sa’ar is slated to meet with Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as the Estonia–Israel Friendship Group. Additionally, the Israeli Foreign Minister will preside over the inauguration of Israel’s newly opened Embassy in Estonia as part of his visit.

