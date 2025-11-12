Azerbaijan kicks off design phase for its Kalbajar's Istisu settlement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12.​ The design and planning phase of the Kalbajar district's Istisu settlement is officially underway, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijan’s single internet portal of public procurement.

According to the portal, the district's Restoration, Construction, and Management Service has completed preliminary work for the project and awarded the contract to Kooplayihe-AHB, which will lead the settlement’s design. The company has received 836,620 manat ($492,085) for the work.

Kooplayihe-AHB was registered in 2010 with a charter capital of 1,000 manat ($588.1). The firm is legally represented by Huseyn Khalilov.

