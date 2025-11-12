Uzbekistan empowers citizens with new U.S. investment opportunities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 12. Starting January 1, 2026, Uzbek citizens will have the right to invest in the United States without restriction, including financing foreign enterprises or U.S. branches, within the bounds of their account balances, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The announcement coincided with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s decree establishing the U.S.–Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, designed to serve as a dedicated platform for enhancing the strategic economic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States.

The decree requires the Central Bank of Uzbekistan to amend relevant legislation within one month to implement these provisions. Additionally, the Bank is tasked with submitting recommendations to the Council to optimize the structure of the country’s investment assets and foreign currency reserves, directing funds toward the most profitable and highly liquid assets, including those held in the United States.

The agreement to establish the Council was reached during President Mirziyoyev’s official visit to the United States from November 4–6, 2025, as part of the “C5+1” Summit. The Council will be co-chaired by the Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan and a U.S. presidential representative, appointed in coordination with the American side.