EU identifies fertile ground for joint initiatives with Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 12. Energy and transport are among the promising areas for cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan, EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić said, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

She made the remark during the 18th session of the "Kazakhstan - European Union" dialogue platform.

Simkič also highlighted other key sectors for collaboration, including digital communications and AI, healthcare, agriculture, and water resource management. She emphasized that Kazakhstan is a key focus for European investors in Central Asia.

According to the Kazakh government, the EU remains Kazakhstan's largest trade and investment partner. In the first nine months of 2025, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU reached $33.1 billion.

The gross inflow of direct foreign investment from EU countries into Kazakhstan's economy amounted to $4.2 billion in the first half of 2025. Over 4,000 companies with European capital are currently operating in Kazakhstan, particularly in sectors such as machine engineering, energy, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food production.