Azerbaijani delegation attends Turkmentel-2025 int'l exhibition in Ashgabat (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Azerbaijani companies, more than 200 representatives from Turkmenistan, along with many other countries, participated in the opening of the "Turkmentel-2025" International Exhibition at the exhibition center of the Ashgabat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Trend reports.

Delta Telecom company acted as a platinum sponsor of the exhibition and presented to the participants at its stand.

Representatives of Azerconnect and AzerTelecom companies also participated in the exhibition.

A delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Memmetkhan Chakiyev, representatives of foreign countries, as well as employees of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan, visited the stand of the Delta Telecom company.

The stand of Delta Telecom at the exhibition was met with great interest and sympathy by the participants.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel