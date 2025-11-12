Uzbekistan drives creation of joint investment and logistics hubs across Turkic nations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 12. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov, has proposed the creation of joint logistics companies and hubs at major cargo consolidation points across Turkic states, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

The proposal was announced during the opening session of the “Strategy for the Development of Transport Corridors and Logistics within the OTS”, held at the International Multimodal Transport Forum in Tashkent.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to strengthen cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) through the Alliance of Logistics Centers and Freight Carriers.

Key areas of cooperation also include:

· Joint development and implementation of investment projects under public-private partnership models to enhance transport infrastructure.

· Modernization of transport fleets through coordinated acquisition of ships, railway wagons, and containers to boost freight capacity.

· Formulation and execution of a detailed cooperation program involving transport ministries, customs authorities, and the Alliance of Logistics Centers and Freight Carriers.

Meanwhile, the International Multimodal Transport Forum is being held based on initiatives proposed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan at the OTS summits in Bishkek and Gabala. The forum’s primary goal is to strengthen cooperation, develop partnerships, and promote the efficiency, sustainability, and reliability of global supply chains, with a particular focus on enhancing multimodal routes through the Central and Southern corridors.

In addition, the forum provides a platform to discuss opportunities and prospects for collaboration in transport, improve logistics systems, implement digital technologies, and simplify cross-border procedures