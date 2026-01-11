Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The average prices of Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Dated Brent crude oil brands increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $0.79, or 1.21%, compared to last week, to $66.06 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $68.51 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $64.60 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $64.25 per barrel, which is $0.89, or 1.4%, more than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $66.65 per barrel, and the minimum price was $62.80 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $33.72 per barrel, up $0.52, or 1.57%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $35.93 per barrel, and the lowest was $32.33 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $63.24 per barrel for the week, up $1.1, or 1.78%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $65.48 per barrel, and the lowest was $61.89 per barrel.

Oil type/date 05.01.2026 06.01.2026 07.01.2026 08.01.2026 09.01.2026 Average price Azeri LT CIF $65.80 $65.73 $64.60 $65.64 $68.51 $66.06 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $63.96 $63.99 $62.80 $63.86 $66.65 $64.25 Urals (EX NOVO) $33.54 $33.47 $32.33 $33.33 $35.93 $33.72 Dated Brent $62.96 $62.92 $61.89 $62.93 $65.48 $63.24

