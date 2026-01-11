Turkmen exchange sees slight drop in petrochemical and light industry quotations

Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan saw a decrease in external quotations, mainly driven by the petrochemicals and light industry sectors, while other categories remained stable, reflecting shifts in the country’s trade dynamics.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register