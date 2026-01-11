Turkmen exchange sees slight drop in petrochemical and light industry quotations
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan saw a decrease in external quotations, mainly driven by the petrochemicals and light industry sectors, while other categories remained stable, reflecting shifts in the country’s trade dynamics.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy