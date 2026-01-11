Azerbaijani Deputy FM participates in OIC extraordinary meeting on Somalia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. On January 10, 2026, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev took part in an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) dedicated to the situation in Somalia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The purpose of the extraordinary meeting, held at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was to express support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to attempts to recognize the “Somaliland” region as an independent state, as well as to discuss possible joint steps in this direction.

Speaking at the meeting, Y. Rafiyev expressed the support of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan, as an active member of the OIC Contact Group on Somalia, will support the collective efforts of the international community, including OIC member states, on this issue.

Emphasizing the country’s commitment to the norms and principles of international law, the international community was urged to act responsibly within the framework of international law in order to ensure peace, stability, and security in various regions.

Following the 22nd extraordinary meeting of OIC foreign ministers, the member states adopted a resolution expressing clear and resolute support for Somalia and its territorial integrity.