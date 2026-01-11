Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekistan’s tourism industry picks up steam in 11M2025

Economy Materials 11 January 2026 02:35 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan’s tourism industry picks up steam in 11M2025

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 11. About 7 million Uzbek citizens traveled abroad for tourism purposes in the period from January through November 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee shows that this figure rose by nearly 1.3 million people, or 23 %, compared to the same period last year.

The top ten destinations most frequently visited by Uzbek citizens over the first eleven months of 2025 were as follows:

• Kyrgyz Republic – 3.1 million people

• Kazakhstan – 1.3 million people

• Tajikistan – 1.2 million people

• Russia – 399,000 people

• Saudi Arabia – 296,400 people

• Türkiye – 251,100 people

• United Arab Emirates – 126,300 people

• Egypt – 61,000 people

• China – 46,000 people

• Vietnam – 35,600 people

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more