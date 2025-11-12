President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international conference on 'Constitution and the rule of law in modern legal systems'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the international conference on “Constitution and the rule of law in modern legal systems,” Trend reports.

''Dear conference participants,

I sincerely welcome you to the international conference on “Constitution and the rule of law in modern legal systems” dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Exactly 30 years ago, on November 12, 1995, the people of Azerbaijan, in continuation of their centuries-old traditions of statehood, adopted the first Constitution of the sovereign Republic of Azerbaijan through a nationwide vote, the referendum. At a time when independence had just been regained, its territories were subjected to military aggression and internal strife was at its peak, the adoption of this supreme legal document was a major socio-political milestone in the history of Azerbaijan, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the country’s state-building.

Drafted by a commission directly led by the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and based on universal values and the constitutional experience of the world's leading democratic states, the Constitution played the role of a guarantor in the establishment of a modern, democratic, legal, and secular state, the consolidation of civil society, and the formation of democratic traditions.

The country’s fundamental law declares the people of Azerbaijan as the sole source of state power, establishes a balance and framework of authority between the legislative, executive and judicial branches in accordance with the principle of separation of powers, and sets forth the supreme goal of the state – to secure human and civil rights and freedoms and to ensure a decent standard of living for the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ensuring the independence of the judiciary, supporting political pluralism, and laying the fundamental groundwork for local self-government are also among the main priorities enshrined in the Constitution.

Since its adoption, the Constitution has served as a basis for comprehensive reforms carried out within the country and for its integration into the globalizing world. It has played an indispensable role in in ensuring the rule of law, promoting free entrepreneurship and a market economy, and protecting the historical, national, and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, demonstrating that the Constitution rests on a sound foundation.

The rapid socio-economic development of Azerbaijan, its worthy place as a leading state in the region, and the socio-political processes taking place in society have necessitated adapting the Constitution to the challenges of the time. For this purpose, the amendments and additions introduced to the Constitution in various years have included many important issues aimed at strengthening the mechanisms for ensuring human rights and freedoms, deepening the foundations of civil society, and improving public administration.

The rapid socioeconomic development of Azerbaijan, its worthy place as a leading state in the region, and the public and political developments taking place in society have necessitated the alignment of the Constitution with the challenges of our time. For this purpose, the amendments and additions introduced to the Constitution in various years have included many important aspects related to strengthening the mechanisms for the protection of human rights and freedoms, reinforcing the foundations of civil society and improving public administration.

This year, we also proudly celebrate the fifth anniversary of the historic Victory we won in the 44-day Patriotic War for the liberation of our occupied lands. The restoration of the country's territorial integrity and state sovereignty has laid the foundation for a new historical milestone in the development of Azerbaijan and necessitated legal reforms, alongside economic, social and cultural ones. I am therefore quite confident that the discussions to be held and the results to be achieved on various topical issues with the participation of renowned constitutional experts will contribute to ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution and effective protection of human and civil rights and freedoms.

I warmly welcome you to Baku again and wish the conference every success,'' the address reads.