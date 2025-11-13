Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund comes fully through on budget obligations in 10M2025
Transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan to the state budget reached about 12 billion manat in the first ten months of the year, marking a rise of over 13 percent from a year earlier.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy