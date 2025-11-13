Iran demands compensation from U.S. over military strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ Iran is demanding compensation from the US under principles of international law for military air strikes carried out against the country in July, the letter addressed from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, Trend reports.

Araghchi affirmed that Iran is also seeking reparations aimed at restoring the situation to its prior state. He emphasized that Iran is safeguarding its legal rights through all available avenues, and that the United States must fully address both the legal and material damages inflicted upon Iran and its citizens.

"Iran anticipates that the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council will take appropriate measures in response to the violations perpetrated by the United States and Israel during the air strikes on Iran, in accordance with their responsibilities to maintain peace and uphold international security," he added.

The Iranian minister further stated that the air strikes conducted by the United States and Israel resulted in the deaths of over 1,100 Iranian citizens, caused injuries to many others, and targeted Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which operate under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He underscored that these actions constituted violations of the UN Charter, the Non-Proliferation Treaty, relevant IAEA resolutions, including 444 and 533, and UN Security Council resolution 487.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military air strikes against Iran, leading to the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a US military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.

