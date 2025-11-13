Azerbaijan and World Bank dig into partnership opportunities in agriculture

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ The Azerbaijani government met with the World Bank to review current collaboration and future directions in agriculture and irrigation, including the preparation, approval, and implementation of the "Competitive, Resilient Agriculture and Irrigation Services" (CRAIS) project, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov and the World Bank’s Agriculture and Food Practice mission visiting Azerbaijan. The CRAIS project, currently in the preparatory phase, aims to upgrade water transport infrastructure nationwide, introduce modern irrigation systems in selected regions, consolidate land, and pilot the work of Water User Associations. The initiative is expected to improve water efficiency, adopt climate-friendly practices, and enhance productivity, resilience, and competitiveness in the country’s agricultural sector.

Minister Mammadov highlighted Azerbaijan’s ongoing measures in agriculture, emphasizing that restoring irrigation systems and implementing water-saving technologies are crucial for the sector’s development. He noted that Azerbaijan faces water scarcity due to climate change and relies heavily on external water sources, making efficient collection, transport, and use of water a top priority in agricultural policy. The project will also pilot new approaches to land consolidation and on-farm water management.

World Bank representative Holger Kray praised Azerbaijan’s commitment to addressing climate change and acknowledged its achievements in developing agricultural and irrigation infrastructure. He expressed confidence that the CRAIS project would boost productivity, economic activity, employment, and farmers’ access to finance.

The meeting also covered project readiness, engagement of field experts, acceleration of technical preparations, and other mutual interests.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel