SME Model Enterprise assists entrepreneurs in boosting production processes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ The SME Model Enterprise has provided significant support to entrepreneurs in improving production processes during the past year, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) told Trend.

Over the past year, the enterprise delivered more than 460 hours of training to nearly 1,360 entrepreneurs and production specialists. The sessions aimed to help participants apply their newly acquired knowledge to increase productivity, reduce costs, and minimize production losses in their businesses.

The training covered practical approaches to time and cost savings, efficient resource utilization, standardization, production measurement, lean manufacturing techniques, soft skills, project management, financial and supply chain management, and sales and marketing. In response to growing interest in digital skills and the transition to a green economy, sessions on these topics were also provided.

Beyond training, the enterprise provided 840 hours of on-site consulting to five SMEs, analyzing workflows and recommending improvements to boost productivity. These services will continue through the end of 2025.

Founded by KOBIA, the KOB Model Enterprise operates on a “see, hear, do” model, combining practical knowledge and hands-on experience. The center is based at Azerbaijan Technical University and offers free support to business entities in the production sector, which can access services by contacting KOBIA or the enterprise’s social media platforms.

